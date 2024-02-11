Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $410,000 Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC cut its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,460 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Medtronic by 307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 119,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after buying an additional 90,068 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $41,143,000. Wealth Management Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 22.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 21.4% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.92.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDT opened at $84.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.45. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The company has a market cap of $113.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

