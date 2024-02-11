Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $346.15

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 346.15 ($4.34) and traded as high as GBX 369 ($4.63). Breedon Group shares last traded at GBX 365.50 ($4.58), with a volume of 518,904 shares.

BREE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Breedon Group from GBX 430 ($5.39) to GBX 440 ($5.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.04, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of £1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,142.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 356.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 346.10.

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

