Brixmor Property Group (BRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 12th. Analysts expect Brixmor Property Group to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BRX stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $24.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.09.

Insider Activity at Brixmor Property Group

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,079. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,298,079. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $586,950 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 364 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Stories

