Brokerages Set Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Price Target at $120.75

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $133.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $81.21 and a 1-year high of $135.17. The company has a market cap of $690.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,071,000 after purchasing an additional 318,570 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 26,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.