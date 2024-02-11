Brokerages Set Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Target Price at $87.00

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.00.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.
