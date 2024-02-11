BWS Financial Raises A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Price Target to $17.00

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) had its target price raised by BWS Financial from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
A10 Networks Stock Up 4.7 %
A10 Networks stock opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $981.61 million, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.12. A10 Networks has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.36.
A10 Networks Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On A10 Networks
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,027 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 32,643 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 124,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 85,281 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 426.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 94,670 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $3,843,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A10 Networks Company Profile
A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.
