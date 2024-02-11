C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Receives $85.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Susquehanna upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $74.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.40. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $71.57 and a fifty-two week high of $106.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 90.04%.

In related news, CEO David P. Bozeman bought 1,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $149,818.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,391 shares in the company, valued at $11,971,457.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.0% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

