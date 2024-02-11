California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Price Target Raised to $69.00

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CRC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of California Resources from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut California Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.67.

Get California Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRC

California Resources Trading Down 2.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Resources

California Resources stock opened at $52.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.17. California Resources has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $58.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in California Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in California Resources by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,943,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $164,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,970 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.