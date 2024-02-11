Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys New Stake in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 92,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.08% of Select Water Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP grew its position in Select Water Solutions by 189.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Select Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Select Water Solutions by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Select Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Select Water Solutions by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Select Water Solutions Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE WTTR opened at $7.54 on Friday. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $9.06. The stock has a market cap of $905.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.69.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

About Select Water Solutions

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

(Free Report)

Select Water Solutions, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Featured Stories

