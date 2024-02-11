Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 14,793 Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.
Ambarella Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $55.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 1.68. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $97.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.78.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ambarella from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $31,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,157.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $194,982.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,945,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $31,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,157.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,189. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Ambarella
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
