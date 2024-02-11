Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $855,000 Stock Holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,506 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $45.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.99. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $46.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 0.83.

IDYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.73.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,054. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 62,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $2,520,225.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,230,720.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,000 shares of company stock worth $5,866,486 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

