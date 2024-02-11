Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 46,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 22.3% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,295,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,059,000 after acquiring an additional 236,050 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 14.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,660,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,392,000 after acquiring an additional 212,102 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital in the third quarter valued at $2,816,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital in the third quarter valued at $7,443,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 44.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $31.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.16.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 33.90% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $59.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.05 million. Equities analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRNT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

