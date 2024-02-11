Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $751,000 Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $360,459,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $51.40 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $54.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day moving average of $46.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IONS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IONS

Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $105,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $862,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,691.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $105,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,810 shares of company stock valued at $12,108,463 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.