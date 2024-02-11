Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $807,000 Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 58,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815,226 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 226,253.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,748,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,135,000 after acquiring an additional 35,732,207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,069,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,684,000 after acquiring an additional 565,439 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 27.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,279,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,797,000 after acquiring an additional 736,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.
Carnival Co. & Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $15.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $19.74.
Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival Co. &
In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $580,041.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,390.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.56.
Get Our Latest Report on Carnival Co. &
About Carnival Co. &
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Carnival Co. &
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.