Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 57,000 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 63.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.06% of Travelers Companies worth $23,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE TRV opened at $214.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $215.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.27 and a 200-day moving average of $177.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on TRV

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total value of $967,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,878,580.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,045 shares of company stock valued at $23,391,963 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.