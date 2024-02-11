Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $27.25 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $27,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after purchasing an additional 187,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.00.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $194.84 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.52.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

