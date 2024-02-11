Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $28.74 Million Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $28,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 82.2% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 198,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,888,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 29.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 51,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 11,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 48,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $2,818,604.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,010,719.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $7,578,189.71. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,843,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,675,224.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $2,818,604.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,495 shares in the company, valued at $15,010,719.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,699 shares of company stock worth $12,143,407 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.32.

PACCAR Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $106.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $67.48 and a 52 week high of $106.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.49.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous Special dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.31%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

