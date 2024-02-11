Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3,225.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,010 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,100 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $30,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,602,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,721,009,000 after purchasing an additional 195,878 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,047,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,651,166,000 after buying an additional 564,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,297,925,000 after buying an additional 103,213 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $770,945,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,966 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $311.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.42 and a 1 year high of $313.12. The company has a market cap of $84.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.87, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $277.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.75.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.22.

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total transaction of $3,078,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,841,513.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,513,267.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total value of $3,078,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,183 shares in the company, valued at $15,841,513.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,178 shares of company stock valued at $19,409,553. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

