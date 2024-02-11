Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 644.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,752 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Accenture were worth $37,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $371.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $233.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $353.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.20. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $375.73.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.63.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

