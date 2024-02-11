Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 260,676 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $24,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.95.

MU opened at $85.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.45 and a 200-day moving average of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.76 and a 1-year high of $90.04.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.32%.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $593,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,901,175.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $593,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at $66,901,175.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 299,228 shares of company stock worth $24,678,531 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

