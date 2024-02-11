Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 157,600 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,176,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 157,600 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.08% of PG&E worth $35,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in PG&E by 1.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,076,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,367,000 after acquiring an additional 19,808 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of PG&E by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,906,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,749,000 after purchasing an additional 55,190 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the third quarter worth approximately $566,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 10.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 72,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of PG&E by 32.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 984,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,879,000 after buying an additional 243,233 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average is $16.98. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $18.32.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

