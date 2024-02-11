Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 268,153 Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,153 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $33,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 274.5% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ GFS opened at $55.94 on Friday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.12 and a 1 year high of $72.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.99 and its 200-day moving average is $56.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.71.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.
