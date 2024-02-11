Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 268,153 Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,153 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $33,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 274.5% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GFS opened at $55.94 on Friday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.12 and a 1 year high of $72.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.99 and its 200-day moving average is $56.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GFS. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GFS

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

(Free Report)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.