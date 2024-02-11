CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.96

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.96 and traded as high as $17.95. CapStar Financial shares last traded at $17.84, with a volume of 78,781 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CapStar Financial in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get CapStar Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CSTR

CapStar Financial Price Performance

CapStar Financial Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $369.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This is a positive change from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC increased its position in CapStar Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 153,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CapStar Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in CapStar Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 633,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in CapStar Financial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in CapStar Financial by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 202,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 87,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

About CapStar Financial

(Get Free Report)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CapStar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapStar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.