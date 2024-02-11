CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.430-1.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CareTrust REIT also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.43-1.45 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,794,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.40. CareTrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 228.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in CareTrust REIT during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 366.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

