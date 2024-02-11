Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $310.67.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $346.11 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $350.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $309.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.48. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 7.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

