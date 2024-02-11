CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAS traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $59.14. 236,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,419. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.00. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $60.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

