CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 592.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,785 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 74.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819 shares during the period. TAGStone Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 15,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $17,586,000.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYR traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $87.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,128,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,829,669. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $92.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.14.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.