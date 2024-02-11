CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Has $281,000 Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 254,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 11.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 14,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EIX stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $64.70. 1,761,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,103,085. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.97. Edison International has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $74.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.91.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

