CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Has $61,000 Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,860,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,596,505,000 after buying an additional 465,902 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,199,696 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $949,455,000 after buying an additional 86,988 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after buying an additional 3,025,065 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after buying an additional 1,265,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $627,438,000 after purchasing an additional 638,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $254.83. 929,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,932. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $256.36. The company has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.97.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $209.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.94.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

