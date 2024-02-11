CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Increases Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,568 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.2% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1,190.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000.

DFAR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.77. 291,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,631. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $23.27.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

