CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 495 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total transaction of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total transaction of $3,398,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,325,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total transaction of $2,917,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,942 shares in the company, valued at $29,157,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,300 shares of company stock valued at $6,433,066. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AJG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.62.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AJG traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $238.84. The stock had a trading volume of 575,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,359. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.52. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $174.45 and a twelve month high of $254.00. The firm has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

