CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Sells 427 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 66.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $426.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,509. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $441.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.49.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.79 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.74%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

