CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Sells 71 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Tesla by 12.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 57,319 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. High Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 33.5% during the third quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Tesla by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 660,788 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $165,376,000 after buying an additional 29,224 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $297.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.89.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.57. 84,476,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,899,008. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.30. The company has a market capitalization of $616.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

