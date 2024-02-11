Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup upgraded Cedar Fair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.58.

Shares of FUN opened at $41.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.42. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $47.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Cedar Fair by 9.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 0.9% in the second quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 32,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 0.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

