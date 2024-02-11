Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS) Trading Down 0.4%

Celebrus Technologies plc (LON:CLBS – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 231.55 ($2.90) and last traded at GBX 231.55 ($2.90). Approximately 54,992 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 48,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 232.50 ($2.91).

CLBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Celebrus Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.14) price target on shares of Celebrus Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 213.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.92 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 0.5%.

Celebrus Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a suite of data-driven solutions for data capture, fraud and scams, and data management solutions. The company provides services that are focused on delivering data management solutions using public and private cloud infrastructure; and fraud detection and prevention services through fraud data platform.

