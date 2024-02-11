Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CENTA. TheStreet downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CENTA

Central Garden & Pet Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of CENTA opened at $35.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.55 and its 200 day moving average is $27.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $39.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $750.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th were issued a $20.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th.

Insider Transactions at Central Garden & Pet

In other news, Director John Ranelli sold 4,375 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $101,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,262.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,730.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $101,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,262.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,238,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,122,000 after purchasing an additional 484,638 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter valued at $13,824,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,788,000. CQS US LLC raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 370.9% during the 3rd quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 163,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 128,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter valued at $5,409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.