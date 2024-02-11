Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Scotiabank

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair raised Check Point Software Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised Check Point Software Technologies from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.86.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $164.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.30 and a 200-day moving average of $142.04. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $117.18 and a 1-year high of $166.71.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 34.80%. The company had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,951,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,631,000 after acquiring an additional 121,686 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,348,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,517,000 after acquiring an additional 69,441 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,204,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,700,000 after acquiring an additional 151,657 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,727,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,851,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,236,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,097,000 after acquiring an additional 197,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

