Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) PT Raised to $185.00 at Wedbush

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.86.

CHKP opened at $164.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $117.18 and a 1-year high of $166.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.04.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

