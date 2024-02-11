Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Chegg in a report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Chegg’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Chegg’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $187.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.94 million. Chegg had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

CHGG has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Chegg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.22.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $8.73 on Friday. Chegg has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $18.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.56, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,921 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $169,548.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,901 shares of company stock worth $189,984. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,286,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Chegg by 144.8% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,967,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305,250 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,304,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Chegg during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,683,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chegg by 81.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,940,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

