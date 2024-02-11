Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Chemed were worth $6,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 334.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 3,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.32, for a total transaction of $2,236,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,275.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 3,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.32, for a total value of $2,236,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,275.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total value of $859,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,845,526.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,314 shares of company stock worth $3,675,109 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

CHE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Chemed from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

CHE stock opened at $589.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $585.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $550.09. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $490.87 and a 52 week high of $610.35.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

