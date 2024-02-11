CIBC Boosts Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Price Target to C$10.00

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Free Report) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RAY.A. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Stingray Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stingray Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Stingray Group from C$7.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday.

Stingray Group Stock Down 5.0 %

Insider Transactions at Stingray Group

RAY.A opened at C$6.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.12. Stingray Group has a fifty-two week low of C$4.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.37. The stock has a market cap of C$350.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Stingray Group news, insider Mavrik Corp. bought 100,000 shares of Stingray Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$555,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer David Purdy purchased 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$487,791.00. Also, insider Mavrik Corp. purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$555,000.00. Insiders own 22.95% of the company’s stock.

About Stingray Group

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

