CIBC Cuts Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Price Target to C$3.75

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EDR. Pi Financial dropped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.15 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TD Securities raised Endeavour Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

Insider Activity

TSE:EDR opened at C$2.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$417.37 million, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$2.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.11.

In related news, Director Kenneth William Pickering purchased 22,500 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,050.00. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

