Citigroup Inc. Acquires 1,727 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,466,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $57,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in HSBC by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 10,252 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HSBC by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in HSBC by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 32,446 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,385,000 after purchasing an additional 208,393 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $39.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.99. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $42.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HSBC shares. Societe Generale cut shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $811.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

