Citigroup Inc. Acquires 29,829 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,829 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $66,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $330.89 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.85 and a 12-month high of $333.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $319.31 and a 200 day moving average of $299.64.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 582.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

