Citigroup Inc. Buys 352,237 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 1,037.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,237 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.20% of Spotify Technology worth $59,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 55,455.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,719,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,358 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,027,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 194.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,123,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,673,000 after buying an additional 741,955 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1,069.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 630,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,739,000 after buying an additional 695,004 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,699,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,015,000 after acquiring an additional 523,237 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $240.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.34 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.12. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $114.64 and a fifty-two week high of $248.67.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.36.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

