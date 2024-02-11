Citigroup Inc. Has $56.90 Million Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 102.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 940,077 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 476,076 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $56,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TD. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 38,707,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,275,959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665,503 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,106,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,302,532,000 after purchasing an additional 541,053 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,757,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,300,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,516 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,954,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,856,416,000 after purchasing an additional 474,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,555,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,522,696,000 after buying an additional 174,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. CIBC downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $59.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $54.69 and a twelve month high of $70.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.93.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.7506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 68.19%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.