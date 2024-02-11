Citigroup Inc. Has $58.87 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 662,329 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,655 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $58,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Redburn Atlantic lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.76.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $98.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.45 and a 200-day moving average of $90.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.92 and a 12 month high of $99.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

