Citigroup Inc. Sells 125,057 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 778,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,057 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.23% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $63,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY opened at $81.81 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.2421 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

