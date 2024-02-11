Citigroup Inc. Sells 440,319 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,108,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440,319 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 1.13% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $73,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the second quarter worth $50,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the third quarter valued at about $100,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:VONV opened at $73.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12-month low of $62.92 and a 12-month high of $73.51.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4619 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

