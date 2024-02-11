Citigroup Increases Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $3,016.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $2,699.00 to $3,016.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CMG. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $2,650.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,469.88.

NYSE:CMG opened at $2,638.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,326.47 and its 200 day moving average is $2,080.26. The firm has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.49, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,470.05 and a 52-week high of $2,725.83.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 53.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,420.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,870,779.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total transaction of $2,354,780.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,420.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,087 shares of company stock worth $12,055,688 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

